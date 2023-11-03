Man United’s problems laid bare with dressing room split on one major issue

After just 10 games of the 2023/24 Premier League season, Erik ten Hag’s future at Man United is seriously being called into question.

The Dutchman has been unable to motivate his staff in the same way as last season, and five losses from 10 matches, not to mention being knocked out of the Carabao Cup with a whimper and hardly ripping it up in the Champions League, has left him hanging onto his job by the skin of his teeth.

The party line would appear to be that there’s no question of ten Hag being replaced, but as The Telegraph (subscription required) report, there’s a huge dressing room split and that simply can’t be allowed to continue.

Ten Hag apparently has a few players that are still loyal to him and believe his hard line approach is needed, however, his treatment of Jadon Sancho and Harry Maguire has seemingly alienated the majority of the first team.

That can clearly be seen by the way in which they’re responding to him on the pitch.

More Stories / Latest News Bundesliga insider drops Palhinha & Phillips transfer update amid Bayern’s No.6 search Ten Hag’s incredible compensation payout could see Man United manager staying for some while yet Real Madrid could take action on long-term interest in Chelsea star next summer

If ever there was a match which showed a team that wasn’t playing for their manager, it was United’s pathetic efforts in their 3-0 defeat against Newcastle.

There was no fight, no togetherness and no passion, all ingredients required to ensure the Red Devils can get through what’s turning into a really tough period.

What happens next is anyone’s guess…