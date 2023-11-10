Manchester City are reportedly determined to try and sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham for the second time in as many transfer windows.

That’s according to a recent report from South American outlet UOL, which claims the Cityzens could revisit the possibility of signing Paqueta, 26, in the coming window.

Having withdrawn their interest in the midfielder in the summer following confirmation he was being investigated for illegal betting activity, City pulled out of the race to sign Paqueta after making West Ham a £80 million offer (Sky Sports) and instead opted to sign Matheus Nunes from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

However, should the Brazilian playmaker avoid suspension pending the outcome of the investigation, then City are expected to pursue a January deal.

During his first year with the club, Paqueta, who has up to five years left on his deal, has directly contributed to 17 goals in 56 games in all competitions.