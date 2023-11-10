Manchester City could reignite interest in £80 million West Ham star

Manchester City West Ham FC
Posted by

Manchester City are reportedly determined to try and sign Lucas Paqueta from West Ham for the second time in as many transfer windows.

That’s according to a recent report from South American outlet UOL, which claims the Cityzens could revisit the possibility of signing Paqueta, 26, in the coming window.

More Stories / Latest News
Florian Wirtz: Bayer Leverkusen set eye-watering asking price
Pundit tells Man United to sack Erik Ten Hag and hire Premier League ‘beast’
“They all said the same thing…” – Pundit reveals what Aston Villa staff think of Unai Emery

Having withdrawn their interest in the midfielder in the summer following confirmation he was being investigated for illegal betting activity, City pulled out of the race to sign Paqueta after making West Ham a £80 million offer (Sky Sports) and instead opted to sign Matheus Nunes from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

However, should the Brazilian playmaker avoid suspension pending the outcome of the investigation, then City are expected to pursue a January deal.

During his first year with the club, Paqueta, who has up to five years left on his deal, has directly contributed to 17 goals in 56 games in all competitions.

More Stories Lucas Paqueta

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.