Eddie Howe is complaining about two problems at Newcastle United

All is not well behind the scenes at Newcastle United.

That’s according to journalist Miguel Delaney, who has reported how Eddie Howe is battling two different problems.

The independent journalist has claimed Howe and his coaching staff are frustrated by the club’s problems with Financial Fair Play; essentially restricting the business they can during the January transfer window.

Not only that but given the club’s location in England’s northeast, Howe’s side are struggling to convince top-level players to move there – a problem the club have faced for decades.

“Eddie Howe is meanwhile having similar concerns after the defeat to Borussia Dortmund, before you even get to rivals scrutinising his club’s transfers,” he wrote.

“The Newcastle United manager feels he needs a lot more numbers, especially if they are to make a proper push for Champions League again, regardless of what happens in this group.

“The concerns might be even greater, mind, if they go into the Europa League.

“Howe will seek to strengthen in January but he is known to have already privately bemoaned one new problem and one long-term one.

“Newcastle have been restricted in their spending by Financial Fair Play rules but that is compounded by another issue.

“They’re finding it difficult to get that elite bracket of players to come to the northeast, a complication that goes back to the 90s and 2000s.

“The club would have to pay above wage demands to get targets up, in what was known as ‘the Newcastle premium’. Cases in point were Michael Owen and Kieron Dyer.”

Newcastle have been heavily linked with securing a January loan deal for Al-Hilal’s Ruben Neves. Cristiano Ronaldo has also been linked with a surprise mid-season switch to St. James’ Park.