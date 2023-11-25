Man City 1 – 1 Liverpool: Trent Alexander-Arnold comes to Reds’ rescue (video)

Liverpool are level against Manchester City during Saturday afternoon’s early Premier League kick-off at the Etihad Stadium.

The Reds, led by Jurgen Klopp, came into today’s game second in the table, just one point off Pep Guardiola’s leaders and defending champions.

And despite being the poorer of the game’s two teams, the away side have somehow managed to claw themselves back into the contest.

Erling Haaland, who is playing his 48th domestic game, smashed the 50-goal Premier League record after his first-half strike saw him beat Andy Cole’s long-standing record (65 games).

However, with just 10 minutes left to play, after failing to extend their lead, City are back level following a hugely important goal from right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Pictures from Sky Sports.

 

