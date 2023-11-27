Manchester United legend Roy Keane has heaped praise onto Kobbie Mainoo after his superb performance in yesterday’s 3-0 win away to Everton.

The 18-year-old midfielder made his competitive debut for Man Utd yesterday and instantly looked like one of their most accomplished players, which follows on from an impressive pre-season with Erik ten Hag’s squad.

Mainoo then picked up an injury which halted his progress, but he’s now back in action and looks like a huge prospect, with former Red Devils captain Keane full of praise for him after watching the win at Goodison Park yesterday.

“Unbelievable,” Keane told Sky Sports, as quoted by the Metro, when asked about Mainoo.

“We don’t want to get too carried away but I’m sure we will.

“He looked like he always had time on the ball today, his decision-making, in terms of when to go long when to go short, in terms of off the ball as well. What an all-round performance.”

He added: “Good luck to the kid. He was outstanding. It’s a great start for him.”

United fans are used to seeing exciting young players coming up through their academy, and they’ll hope this ends up being another big success story for their youth system.

Mainoo could also be one to watch for the England national team in the near future, as he’s represented the Three Lions at youth level, though he’s also eligible to play for Ghana, so Gareth Southgate might have to get there quick!