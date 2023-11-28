Casemiro ready to quit Manchester United ahead of possible Saudi transfer

This season will be Casemiro’s last at Manchester United.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims the Brazilian midfielder is ready to quit the Red Devils in the summer.

Despite enjoying an impressive first season at Old Trafford, Casemiro, 31, who joined from Real Madrid in the summer of 2022, is a favourite to be sold in the upcoming windows as Erik Ten Hag looks to rebuild his squad.

Set to welcome Sir Jim Ratcliffe to the club after the British billionaire became a 25 per cent shareholder, Manchester United are preparing for a sporting overhaul, and Casemiro, a player heavily linked with a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia’s Pro League, looks set to be the first big-name player out the door.

Kobbie Mainoo’s Premier League debut away against Everton on Sunday wouldn’t have helped Casemiro either. The young midfielder was superb against Toffees, and had it not been for Alejandro Garnacho’s wonder goal, would have dominated headlines all across the country.

Nevertheless, with Ten Hag openly admitting that if players, irrespective of their age, are good enough to play, they will play, Casemiro’s time at the top of European football seems to be coming to an end.

During his time at United, the former Real Madrid midfielder, who has up to three-and-a-half-years left on his contract and, according to Spotrac, earns £350,000-per week, has scored 11 goals and registered seven assists in 63 games in all competitions.