Brother of Man United’s Alejandro Garnacho accuses Rio Ferdinand of creating “fake” news

Alejandro Garnacho’s brother has accused Man United legend Rio Ferdinand of creating fake news after he claimed Lionel Messi unfollowed the winger because of his admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Speaking earlier this week about Garnacho on his podcast Vibe with Five, Ferdinand said: “You know what I like about him? He doesn’t give a f***.

“He said to me that Messi unfollowed him [on Instagram] because he comes out, don’t care, I’m a Ronaldo man. ‘Who’s the GOAT?’ Ronaldo, when he is in the Argentina squad.”

Most football fans know that this doesn’t sound like Messi behaviour based on the World Cup winner’s past actions and it became known afterwards that the Inter Miami star never followed Garnacho in the first place and his brother has reiterated that point when accusing Ferdinand of creating fake news.

Garnacho has publicly admitted that the Portuguese superstar is his idol, having briefly played together during Ronaldo’s ill-fated return to Old Trafford.

Following Ferdinand’s comments, Garnacho’s brother hit out at the former footballer, taking to social media to say via the Daily Mail: “Fake, Messi never followed him.

“Stop making stuff up just to create hate, garna (Alejandro Garnacho) loves and admires both of them and you all trying to create a rivalry.”

This was weird behaviour from Ferdinand and Garnacho’s brother did the right thing by calling the pundit out, as it is this type of story that could create problems for the Man United winger.