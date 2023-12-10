Manchester United rival Chelsea for potential transfer of towering centre-back

Manchester United and Chelsea have been named as being among the clubs reportedly interested in sealing the transfer of Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Jonathan Tah.

The 27-year-old Germany international has had a fine career in the Bundesliga and it would be intriguing to see him in the Premier League, where it seems he’s not short of suitors at the moment.

Fabrizio Romano recently told CaughtOffside about interest in Tah from English clubs, while Christian Falk has also mentioned Chelsea as potential suitors for him.

Now a report from Kicker states that Man Utd, Chelsea and Tottenham are showing an interest in Tah, so it will be interesting to keep an eye on how this story progresses in the weeks and months ahead.

Tah looks ideal to give United the upgrade they need in defence, with this season proving hugely challenging for Erik ten Hag so far, with the injury to Lisandro Martinez certainly not helping, while Raphael Varane has somewhat surprisingly fallen out of favour at Old Trafford.

Chelsea are also struggling in mid-table and need to improve this squad, with Tah perhaps ideal to come in as a long-term successor to the ageing Thiago Silva.