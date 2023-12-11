Leeds United manager Daniel Farke was seen tearing into Crysencio Summerville during his side’s 2-0 win over Blackburn Rovers at the weekend.

Summerville has been in impressive form this season and he has scored 9 goals for them.

However, his lack of defensive contribution attracted criticism from the manager during the game. In one instance, the winger had dribbled the ball out of play and he failed to drop back and defend as the opposition tried to create an attacking sequence.

Graham Smyth wrote for the Yorkshire Evening Post on Friday (10 December): “Farke barking at Summerville to get back after he dribbled the ball out of play and then wandered back onto the pitch but didn’t drop in to defend. “

Farke has always been very demanding of his players and every player has his fair share of defensive workload.

Leads have been quite impressive in the Championship this season and they are currently third in the league table.

They will be hoping to secure automatic promotion to the Premier League at the end of the campaign and Farke’s demanding approach could prove to be a blessing in disguise.