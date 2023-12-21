Ivan Toney drops HUGE Arsenal transfer hint on Instagram

Brentford striker Ivan Toney will have raised a few eyebrows with his Instagram activity amid all the recent Arsenal transfer rumours involving the England international.

The 27-year-old posted on his Instagram account, and was perhaps unsurprisingly flooded with comments from Gunners supporters who are eager to see him make the move to the Emirates Stadium this January.

Of course, it is too early to know for sure if a deal is possible, with Brentford unlikely to let Toney leave easily, while it remains to be seen if Arsenal can afford this signing after spending big on the likes of Declan Rice and Kai Havertz in the summer.

Still, it seems there’s little doubt that Toney himself would be keen on the move, as he liked a comment from one fan urging him to move to AFC…

Toney could be an important signing for Arsenal as they chase the Premier League title this season, as doubts remain about whether or not Gabriel Jesus or Eddie Nketiah can score 20-plus-goals a season for Arteta’s side.

Toney, by contrast, is an out and out striker who has a proven record at Premier League level, and it would be exciting to see what impact he could have in this Arsenal side.

It’s been reported that Chelsea are also interested in Toney, but with the player himself favouring the move to north London, and this social media hint seems to back that up.