Newcastle are ‘confident’ that they can secure a deal for Manchester City star in January

Eddie Howe’s side are reportedly ‘confident’ that they can secure a loan deal for Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips next month.

The England midfielder completed his dream move to the treble winners last year for a reported £45 million but has failed to impress Pep Guardiola.

So far this season, Phillips’ league minutes have not exceeded 89 as the Spanish manager clearly does not see him in his future plans.

After just turning 28 at the start of this month, the midfielder still has plenty left in the tank and will be hoping to showcase his talents at another Premier League club.

He has plenty of interested parties with Newcastle reportedly at the front of the line for his signature.

Howe’s squad have been hit with a seemingly bottomless injury crisis, particularly in their midfield with Joe Willock sidelined and new signing Sandro Tonali currently banned.

According to The Telegraph, they are ‘confident’ of sealing a loan move for Phillips next month as they look to strengthen in the middle of the park.

The report claims the Magpies hope to secure a deal as ‘soon as possible’ in the January window.

Phillips will no doubt be open to the move with his place at next year’s European Championships with England at risk.