Leeds fear first-team player is leaving the club for only £8.6m

Everton continue to be linked strongly with a possible transfer move for highly-rated young Leeds United forward Wilfried Gnonto, and it seems his current club fear they could lose him on the cheap this January.

The Italy international showed plenty of promise in the Premier League last season even if Leeds ended up being relegated, and he’s continued to show what he can do at Championship level.

Everton showed an interest in Gnonto in the summer, and it now looks like he’s set to be available for relatively cheap due to his stand-off with Leeds manager Daniel Farke that has seen him recently banished from the first-team squad.

Leeds fans will hope this saga can come to an end soon as it seems an unnecessary distraction as they push for promotion back to the top flight.

