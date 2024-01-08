Leeds United are determined to keep Wilfried Gnonto this month.

That’s according to transfer journalist Ben Jacobs, who claims the Whites have no plans to sell the Italian attacker amid strong interest from Sean Dyche’s Everton.

Gnonto, 20, enjoyed an impressive breakthrough in England’s top flight last season before being part of the Leeds squad who were relegated back to the Championship.

Consequently, with his stock still high, the 20-year-old has attracted the interest of Everton but plans to bring him back to the Premier League were dealt a blow when the Toffees were handed a 10-point deduction for failure to meet Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations.

And Jacobs believes that not only do Leeds United not want to sell, but Everton’s recent punishment could plant a seed of doubt in Gnonto’s mind.

“My information is still the same in that – after the whole saga with Everton and even though that interest may not have gone away – Leeds are very intent on keeping Gnonto this window,” he told GiveMeSport.

“Given Everton’s 10-point deduction, subject to an appeal, a move might be quite risky if it became feasible. You get to the point where Gnonto would have to question who is more likely to be in the Premier League next season – Leeds or Everton.

“It is probably still Everton because they’re not in the relegation zone and they might get their 10 points back, but you just don’t know.”

Obviously, with three weeks still left in the mid-season window, a lot can change, but as things stand, Gnonto does not look like leaving Elland Road.