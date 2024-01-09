Serie A side interested in 22-year-old Spurs attacker; Londoners ‘open to dialouge’

Fiorentina are reportedly interested in signing Tottenham’s Bryan Gil before the close of the January transfer window.

According to Sky Sports News, the Italian side would like to bring the Spanish playmaker to Serie A with Spurs thought to be ‘open to’ a possible deal too.

Fiorentina are interested in signing Tottenham winger Bryan Gil. Meanwhile, Eintracht Frankfurt have confirmed the transfer of Robin Koch from Leeds.

Although Gil, 22, has struggled for regular minutes since joining from Sevilla in 2021, Fiorentina obviously see something in him.

Even though the 22-year-old has played well whenever called upon by Ange Postecoglou this season, ahead of Timo Werner’s impending arrival, the Spaniard is expected to see his game time reduced even further.

And that is likely to see him give the green light to a transfer overseas — Spurs will also need to finalise outgoings as they look to welcome, not only Werner but also Genoa centre-back Radu Dragusin.

As for Gil, although his future will hinge on the outcome of both club’s talks, he can probably look forward to a new challenge at a club, and in a league, that may be better suited to his playing style having failed to score for Spurs in 40 appearances.