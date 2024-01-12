Bruno will lead list of Newcastle departures if sales are forced due to EPL rules

Newcastle United under Eddie Howe have been an absolute joy to watch for the most part, however, his team structure could soon be under threat.

Thanks to the Premier League’s strict profitability and sustainability regulations, there could be one or more departures of the club’s top stars.

According to Fichajes, Bruno Guimaraes, Alexander Isak and Sven Botman are three names that could be considered for sale given how much the club could bank from such a move.

The report suggests that the club have accumulated losses of more than €150m, despite having the richest owners in the world in the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF).

The news is unlikely to please the loyal Toon Army who have yet to see the Magpies put a major trophy in the cabinet despite the football they’re playing being the best since the Kevin Keegan era.

From Howe’s point of view, he can’t realistically be expected to build a title-winning squad if the players that have helped him get to this point and then having to be raffled off to save a fire sale at St. James’ Park.

A different solution might be to allow fringe players to depart, but they too have an important place in any squad.

For now, there’s no immediate worry, but the issue clearly remains a concern.

  1. It’s about time the premier league got it’s house in order.allowing Chelsea man city Liverpool arsenal Man u to each spend billions on players just proves the clique that exists and leaves the rest trailing in their wake.this clear bias cannot and should not be allowed to continue.why not set a ceiling figure any club cannot exceed on squad value that way when it is reached no players can be bought until squad value is reduced below that level.

    Reply

