Rio Ferdinand encourages Arsenal to pounce on Newcastle’s FFP issues by “going all out” for £63m star

Newcastle United are dealing with Financial Fair Play issues and Rio Ferdinand has encouraged Arsenal to pounce on this by signing the Magpies’ record signing.

Newcastle’s CEO, Darren Eales, recently admitted that the Premier League club may have to sell players to comply with FFP regulations this summer, leading to many rumours of players that could be sold, such as Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak.

The Swedish star was brought to Tyneside for £63m in the summer of 2022 and has been a hit at St James’ Park since. The striker scored a stunning goal against Man City last Saturday and it is clear that the Newcastle star has impressed Man United legend, Rio Ferdinand.

Ferdinand couldn’t help but be amazed by Isak’s Man City performance and the pundit believes the striker would be a great fit for Arsenal.

“Isak was running in behind constantly,” the Man United legend said on VIBE with Five. “By the way, if I’m Arsenal I’m going all out and buying him.

“I think there’s another level before that jump up [to a team like Real Madrid] for him. Isak’s movement was great, great finishing as well.”

Arsenal are in the market for a striker and one of their main targets is Brentford’s Ivan Toney.

The Gunners could test Newcastle’s resolve this summer by making a move for Isak, knowing that the Magpies have FFP issues.

The Swedish star is younger than Toney and has more attributes that Mikel Arteta can utilise and therefore, he could be a big success at the Emirates Stadium.