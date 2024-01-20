Bayern Munich plotting a player-plus-cash deal to sign Newcastle star

Bayern Munich are expected to start talks with Newcastle today regarding Kieran Trippier.

According to The Sun, the Bundesliga giants are very keen on signing the Newcastle right-back and could try to sweeten the deal by using their versatile star Joshua Kimmich in the deal.

Eddie Howe needs to bolster their injury ridden squad and after the latest setback to Joelinton, a midfield is high on priority.

Kimmich can play in the midfield as well as right-back which would make him an ideal signing for Howe.

Newcastle need to bolster their squad but they can not do so without selling a play due to the PSR rules.

Bayern are also said to be in talks with PSG full-back Nordi Mukiele but manager Thomas Tuchel reportedly admires Trippier.

Losing Trippier would no doubt be a blow for the Magpies. He has been terrific since joining Newcastle and has been a vital part of Newcastle’s resurgence under the new ownership.

However, if Kimmich is part of a deal, they will be getting a world class player in return. He has been one of the best in Europe since several years and a number of top clubs have been interested in him.

Newcastle have failed to continue their form from last season, mainly due to the injuries. They are currently 10th in the league, with 29 points, three points behind Chelsea and Brighton.