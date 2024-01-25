Exclusive: Newcastle United star happy to stay despite being tempted by transfer, says expert

Newcastle United right-back Kieran Trippier is happy to stay at the club and is committed to the team despite also being tempted by the prospect of a transfer to Bayern Munich this January.

The England international had been a target for Bayern, but it now looks like that move is off, according to the latest from transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano.

Although Romano admits Trippier was tempted by the chance to join Bayern, he told CaughtOffside, for his latest Daily Briefing column, that the 33-year-old is one of the most professional guys in football, so Newcastle fans had no reason to worry about him being unsettled at the club after this exit failed to materialise.

“It looks like Trippier’s move to Bayern Munich is currently off, but Newcastle fans don’t need to worry as Kieran is one of the best professionals in the world of football,” Romano said.

“He’s serious, so he was obviously tempted by Bayern but never going to break his relationship with Newcastle…no chance.

Kieran Trippier now looks set to stay at Newcastle
“His mood is very normal, always professional as I mentioned, and he’s happy to stay at Newcastle.”

Trippier is surely good enough to have made an impact at Bayern, and it would have been interesting to see him link up with former Tottenham teammates Harry Kane and Eric Dier at the Allianz Arena.

Still, Magpies supporters will surely be relieved he’s staying as he should still have a key role to play for Eddie Howe’s side this season and perhaps beyond.

