Lyon make £15m+ offer for West Ham flop with no goals and one assist in 2023/24

David Moyes and Tim Steidten have done some remarkable transfer business for West Ham so far this season.

Arguably, selling Declan Rice and being able to bring in James Ward-Prowse, Edson Alvarez, Mo Kudus and Dinos Mavropanos in his stead was a master stroke.

Adding Kalvin Phillips on-loan from Man City in the current window is another hire that strengthens the East Londoners as they go looking for success on two fronts.

They await their opponents in the Europa League, a competition in which they recently got to the semi-finals, and remain sixth in the Premier League in the chase for a finish in the Champions League places.

The business that the Hammers do in the next couple of days could, ultimately, be the difference maker for the club.

According to David Ornstein at The Athletic (subscription required), Ligue Un side Lyon have made a bid of £15m plus add-ons for the services of Said Benrahma.

The player hasn’t been seen on a pitch since he was sent off in the ill-fated FA Cup match against Bristol City.

With no goals and only one assist this season, it’s obvious why the club would be willing to offload the player, however, as The Athletic note, West Ham aren’t going to be put over a barrel and, at present, are yet to accept the bid.