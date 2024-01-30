Tottenham seriously considering last-minute bid for £50m-rated England international

Whilst the current transfer window remains open, it appears that Tottenham will still consider making a late bid for one highly-rated England international star.

Ange Postecoglou has been one of the busier managers in what has been an unusually quiet January across Europe.

Indeed, as Sky Sports note, eight of the 20 Premier League clubs haven’t bought a single player in so far this month, either on loan or permanently.

In many cases too, the outgoing deals being done are loans for fringe players in order to streamline squads.

Spurs have already bagged both Timo Werner and Radu Dragusin this month, and they’ve always retained an interest in Chelsea ace, Conor Gallagher.

According to The Times (subscription required), the North Londoners are still considering a late window bid for the £50m-rated midfielder, even though Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has decided that he wishes to stay at White Hart Lane until the end of the current season.

With the Blues known to be willing to sell at the right price because all of the money would be seen as clear profit for FFP purposes, it’s a deal that could still happen if all parties are on the same page.

Undoubtedly such a signing would strengthen the Lilywhites and weaken their West London rivals in the process.