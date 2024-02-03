Spurs willing to make European rivals £42 million offer for centre-back

He may have only signed a contract extension with Juventus at the end of last year, but according to recent reports, Gleison Bremer is wanted by Spurs.

The Brazilian, who joined Max Allegri’s Old Lady from Torino 18 months ago, has been a revelation for the Serie A giants. Starting in 52 league matches since his arrival, the 26-year-old is without a doubt one of his club’s most important players.

And consequently, his stellar performances have earned the respect of other club’s recruitment departments, one of which being Spurs’.

Thought to be high on Ange Postecoglou’s shortlist, according to Fichajes, Spurs are ‘willing to put’ an offer worth at least £42 million ‘on the table’ for the highly rated Bremer, but to be successful, may need to do so at the earliest opportunity due to not being the only team in England interested in the South American.

Obviously, Juventus would prefer not to sell, but should an offer come in that is too good for the Turin-based side to turn down, a transfer is expected — whether that be to Spurs remains to be seen though.

Postecoglou appears to have settled on Mickey van de Ven and Cristian Romero as his first-choice centre-back pairing, so seeing how another defender could fit into that dynamic would be interesting.