Journalist and transfer expert Dean Jones is of the opinion that David Moyes deserves a contract extension at West Ham United.

The Scottish manager has been a divisive figure among the West Ham fan base, with uncertainty surrounding his future since last season.

Despite a disappointing league campaign last year, Moyes managed to lead West Ham to victory in the UEFA Europa Conference League, which earned him a lifeline at the club.

Moyes’ style of play has been criticized for being more old-school and less attractive, even drawing criticism from club legends.

However, he has been able to deliver results, with West Ham aiming for a potential top-six finish this season.

Currently, West Ham sits 7th in the table, just two points behind Manchester United and eight points behind 5th-placed Tottenham, having won 10, lost 6, and drawn 7 out of 23 games played.

And Jones believes that Moyes’ recent achievements with the club warrant a new contract, despite any disagreements he may have had with the director of football, Tim Steidten, over transfer targets during recent windows.

While acknowledging the strained relationship between Moyes and Steidten, Jones still advocates for Moyes to remain at the club.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, he said:

“I have thought for a while now that it would be hard to imagine West Ham not giving Moyes a new contract. They’ve definitely tried to be cautious about rushing into that decision. But, at this stage, you would say he deserves a new contract if he is given one.”

“In terms of Moyes and Steidten, there is no love lost. Even at this stage, I don’t feel like they’ve suddenly become best mates and everything is completely rosy behind the scenes there.”

Meanwhile, Steidten is being linked with a move to Liverpool, as the Reds are expected to undergo significant changes behind the scenes in the summer.

With Jurgen Klopp and his backroom staff set to depart, along with current sporting director Jorg Schmadtke, Liverpool are in search of a new sporting director who could play a key role in Klopp’s replacement.