Sir Jim Ratcliffe dealt big blow ahead of important summer transfer window

Sir Jim Ratcliffe will oversee his first transfer window as part owner of Man United this summer but the British businessman has already been dealt a blow.

The INEOS CEO has acquired 25 per cent of the Premier League giants and will oversee the sporting side of the Manchester club.

The 71-year-old has already set about putting the right people in place behind the scenes with Omar Berrada arriving from Man City to take up the CEO role, while Ratcliffe is currently chasing Dan Ashworth to be his sporting director.

The new Man United owner will want to add to Erik ten Hag’s squad this summer but the INEOS CEO has been dealt a blow already.

According to the Telegraph’s James Ducker, Man United’s transfer budget for this summer will be severely squeezed by FFP restrictions, especially if the Premier League club fail to qualify for the Champions League.

The Manchester outfit have spent £555M over the last three summer windows and raised hardly any money through meaningful sales, which will make INEOS’ life difficult in the market.

Man United currently sit sixth in the Premier League standings, three points from fifth-placed Tottenham and five from Aston Villa in fourth.

The Red Devils still have a chance of qualifying for the Champions League and that will increase further if the Premier League is awarded another qualifying spot.

Ratcliffe will want to show Man United fans what he is about this summer but FFP restrictions will likely stop him from doing that. Should this become a major factor, it could see the Manchester club struggle once more during the 2024/25 campaign.