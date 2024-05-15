According to a latest report, Newcastle United are interested in signing three players from the same Premier League club.

Manager Eddie Howe is keen to make additions to his squad this summer as he aims to challenge for a top four spot in the Premier League next season.

The Magpies suffered an injury crisis this season which has hampered their chances of qualifying for the Champions League.

In order to revive the team and address the issue of squad depth, Howe is determined to add new players this summer.

Football Insider has reported that the Magpies are considering making a move for three players from the same Premier League club.

Crystal Palace stars Marc Guehi, Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise are the subject of interest from the Tyneside club.

Their interested coincides with Newcastle’s imminent appointment of Dougie Freedman from Crystal Palace, the technical director who is coming to replace Dan Ashworth at St. James’ Park.

The interest in the Palace players shows Newcastle’s ambition to improve and invest in the squad.

They would be adding a trusted centre-half, a creative midfielder and a wide attacker who can both score and assist, if they plan to go ahead with the move.

This comes after update from transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who has claimed that the Magpies are progressing well in their pursuit of Fulham centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo and Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly.

After long term injuries to Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles, the Toon Army desperately need to add security to their defence ahead of next season.

Newcastle United are prepared to bolster their squad

Newcastle would have to face serious competition from other Premier League clubs for the signature of Olise and Eze.

The French U21 player has scored 10 goals this season in the league and after addressing his fitness issues, he has looked like a completely different player.

With the players being linked with Newcastle, the transfer window promises to be an encouraging one as the owners are ready to invest in the squad.