LOSC Lille midfielder Angel Gomes has been linked with a move away from France in the summer and clubs like Aston Villa are keen on securing his signature.

The West Midlands club will face competition from Tottenham Hotspur, as per GMS. The north London outfit are keen on securing his signature as well and it will be interesting to see where the highly talented attacking midfielder ends up.

The midfielder will be entering the final year of his contract this summer and Lille could be under pressure to sell him for a nominal price. They will not want to lose him on a free transfer next year.

The 23-year-old is capable of operating as a central midfielder as well as an attacking midfielder. He will add goals and creativity to the Aston Villa midfield. Gomes has two goals and 10 assists this season.

Similarly, Tottenham could use more depth in that position and he could be an understudy to James Maddison next season. Both clubs have the financial muscle to get the deal done.

Can Aston Villa win the race for Angel Gomes?

However, Aston Villa will be able to offer him Champions League football next season and that could give them an edge in the transfer race. The West Midlands club managed to beat Tottenham in the race for a top four finish and it will be interesting to see if they can beat the north London club once again in the race to sign the midfielder now.

The former Manchester United Academy graduate will feel that he has unfinished business in the Premier League and he could be keen on move to Aston Villa or Tottenham this summer. It will be interesting to see where he ends up.

It would be a major step up in his career and he will look to prove himself at the highest level.