“I didn’t expect it” – Gabriel surprised at impact of Arsenal summer signing

Gabriel has admitted he didn’t expect Declan Rice to have the impact he’s had at Arsenal this season.

Rice joined the Gunners last summer after leaving West Ham in a deal worth £105m, with the former Hammer transforming the Arsenal midfield, and his performances have helped the club sustain another title challenge.

Mikel Arteta’s side head into the final day knowing they must beat Everton and hope West Ham can do them a favour against Manchester City if they are to lift the Premier League for the first time in 20 years.

Gabriel surprised by impact of Rice

The England international has scored seven goals and provided ten assists from 37 appearances in the league this season.

The 25-year-old is believed to have been in contact with his former West Ham team-mates ahead of their trip to Manchester on Sunday, with Rice needing a favour from his former side if he is to end his first season at the Emirates as a Premier League winner.

Gabriel and Rice have both been brilliant for Arsenal this season.

Defender Gabriel has expressed his surprise at the impact the England international has made, despite watching him before he joined the club.

“I didn’t expect it to be honest”, Gabriel told Arsenal’s official website.

“I had watched Declan before and knew he was a top player, he’s been having a big impact on the team here and really helping us out so we’re happy to have him.

“He has so much quality and can play in two or three different positions so of course we’re thrilled to have him in the team.”

Gabriel himself has formed a rock solid defensive partnership with William Saliba, which has seen Arteta’s side concede 28 goals this season, the least in the Premier League.

Whatever happens on the final day Arsenal can be happy with their efforts this campaign as they have managed to push City all the way, something very few teams are capable of.

They will need add more quality this summer if they are to overhaul City, or retain the title if results go their way.

