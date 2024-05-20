Experienced Leeds player can be signed for just €5 million this summer

Leeds United defender Diego Llorente is currently on loan at Italian club Roma.

The Italian giants have an option to sign him permanently at the end of the season. However, his long-term future at the club is yet to be determined.

According to Football Italia, the 30-year-old Spanish defender can be signed for €5 million. He has been a useful player for Roma and it will be interesting to see if the Italian outfit decided to make the move permanent in the coming weeks.

The player does not have a future at Leeds and they will be hoping to raise funds from his departure so that they can improve their squad ahead of the new season. They will hope that the Italian outfit pay the €5 million fee and secure his services permanently.

Llorente will want to continue at the Italian club as well. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

Leeds United are expected to improve their squad significantly during the summer transfer window. They will be desperate for promotion to the Premier League next season.

They will take on Southampton in the play-off final on Sunday and it remains to be seen whether they can secure a return to the top flight. They have had an impressive season this year and they will be hoping to finish it off on a high.

Leeds will need quality players during the summer window in order to do well in the top flight if they can secure promotion. Selling players like Llorente will boost their transfer budget and help them acquire better players.

The reported asking price is quite reasonable and the Italian outfit certainly have the financial resources to pay up. The 30-year-old Spanish defender could prove to be a bargain for them in the coming seasons for the reported fee.