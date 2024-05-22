Ex-Arsenal star urges club to accept £15m Newcastle bid for out of favour star

Former Arsenal player Emmanuel Petit has urged the club to accept a bid of £15m from Newcastle for Aaron Ramsdale.

Ramsdale had been Arsenal’s number one for two seasons following his surprise arrival from Sheffield United in the summer of 2021.

However, the England international lost his place in the side following David Raya’s arrival on loan from Brentford last summer and has been heavily linked with a move away from the Emirates.

Petit urges Arsenal to accept £15m Ramsdale offer

It appears to be clear Ramsdale has played his final game for the club given Raya’s loan is set to become permanent for £27m, with the Spaniard winning the Premier League Golden Glove this season.

The 26-year-old will be desperate for more game time, which he needs if he’s going to stand a chance of becoming England’s number one.

It was reported last week that the Magpies were prepared to offer up to £15m for Ramsdale with Arsenal open to listening to offers for the keeper.

Former Gunner Petit believes if that bid comes in the north London club should accept it as it would be the best thing for both parties.

“£15m for Ramsdale to Newcastle? It’s a difficult one because what is the value of a player who is sitting on the bench?”, Petit told BoyleSports.

“He’s barely played for the last few seasons, but for someone with two years on his contract, £15m seems quite a small amount, especially for an England keeper.

“I think the problem is that Arsenal are not in the driving seat because they know the player wants to leave, so perhaps £15m is good business for Arsenal overall.

“In the transfer window, Arsenal have got it spot on in recent years so you can’t complain about that.”

Ramsdale has two years left on his current deal at the Emirates and was limited to just 11 appearances in all competitions this season, with only six coming in the Premier League.

It’s clear he needs to leave Arsenal this summer to go and play somewhere regularly to kick start his career.