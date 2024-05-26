Arsenal star Emile Smith Rowe may be facing a slightly uncertain future at the Emirates Stadium this summer, with our transfer columnists Fabrizio Romano and Charles Watts both weighing in with their current information on the player’s situation.

Writing exclusively for the Daily Briefing earlier this week, Watts explained that Smith Rowe and Arsenal were set for talks soon to decide the 23-year-old’s future, with some interest from clubs in the Premier League, and with the player himself also understood to be keen on staying in England.

Romano, however, has now provided his information on Smith Rowe, suggesting that it’s still looking quiet around the England international, with his future at Arsenal perhaps depending on what kind of offers they receive for him this summer.

Smith Rowe transfer update from Romano

Discussing Smith Rowe’s Arsenal future, Romano said: “I’m aware of talk of a meeting being scheduled between Emile Smith Rowe and Arsenal, but my understanding is that nothing has been decided on this yet.”

He added: “I think it’s an open situation based on proposals, but at the moment I’m still hearing it’s a quiet situation. Let’s see in the next weeks if clubs join the race.”

This is not an easy decision for the Gunners, as they surely need the depth that someone like Smith Rowe brings, whilst at the same time perhaps also needing more of an upgrade in midfield after barely using their homegrown academy product in the season just gone.

Smith Rowe will also surely not be happy with his current role and could likely get more playing time elsewhere, so AFC might do well not to keep an unsettled player around for too long.

All in all, Arsenal fans will surely just hope this can be settled as soon as possible so as not to cause too much distraction in what is generally sure to be a busy summer for the north London club.