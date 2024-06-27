Manchester United have a good relationship with Paris Saint-Germain and have discussed Manuel Ugarte and other players, according to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Uruguay international has not managed to establish himself as a regular starter during his time at the Parc des Princes, and it remains to be seen what will happen with him this summer, but it seems there is some interest from Man Utd.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano explained that other players have also come into the conversation between the two clubs, who have a good relationship, but it seems there are no further details available on that front at the moment.

Time will tell if the United interest in Ugarte turns into anything more concrete, but Romano has noted that MUFC have issues in midfield that could be resolved by bringing in the 23-year-old, who could surely be an upgrade on ageing stars like Casemiro and Christian Eriksen, while Sofyan Amrabat didn’t have the most convincing loan spell so might not extend his stay at Old Trafford.

Ugarte transfer: Romano’s update on Man United interest

“I spoke yesterday about Manchester United and PSG having contacts to discuss Manuel Ugarte and other players. Ugarte has chances to leave PSG this summer, so let’s see what happens with that one, but I don’t have any guaranteed info on the other players discussed, so at the moment I’m not in the position to mention specific names,” Romano said.

“All I can say for now is that I’m told they discussed several opportunities, including Ugarte who’s appreciated by Man United. No bid has been sent yet, but interest is genuine. The relationship between the two clubs is very good, so let’s see what happens with Ugarte and if any other players get involved too.

“United know that several players like Casemiro and Christian Eriksen could be on the move this summer, while they still have to decide what they want to do with the future of on-loan midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, and so midfield is an area they’re looking at, and Ugarte is one name they appreciate.”