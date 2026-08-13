Lewis Hall and Michael Carrick (Photo by Stu Forster, Michael Campanella/Getty Images)

Newcastle United left-back Lewis Hall has reportedly decided that he wants to be allowed to join Manchester United this summer.

The talented young England international has shone during his time at St James’ Park, and seems likely to be their latest star name to be snapped up by a bigger club.

Newcastle have already seen Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes, and Anthony Gordon leave this summer in big-money moves to Tottenham, Arsenal, and Barcelona, respectively.

Hall has continued to attract speculation as well, with the Magpies now seemingly facing a battle to prevent yet another damaging departure.

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Reports claim Lewis Hall wants Manchester United transfer

Newcastle will no doubt have been working hard to persuade Hall to stay, but it seems his mind is made up and he wants to get that move to Old Trafford.

It remains to be seen if Man Utd will be able to come up with an offer that convinces Newcastle, but the latest from multiple sources is that Hall is hoping the deal can happen.

This is a big blow for Newcastle, who really need to keep this squad together after also losing manager Eddie How recently.

One imagines we’ll see some new signings coming in soon for NUFC, but the club have also missed out on some of their top targets already in this window.

Liverpool new-boy Victor Munoz was on their list, as was Aston Villa’s new signing Johan Manzambi.

Newcastle should have plenty of money to spend after cashing in on their stars, but for now they’d surely just prefer someone like Hall to stick around for at least one more season.

United, meanwhile, could really do with bringing the 21-year-old in as a long-term successor to the ageing Luke Shaw.