Liverpool fans would be ecstatic after Romano issues exciting transfer update

Liverpool’s attacking rebuild could become even more ambitious before the transfer window closes, with the Reds prepared to add two new wingers if Cody Gakpo leaves for Tottenham.



Bradley Barcola remains Liverpool’s leading target as negotiations continue with Paris Saint-Germain, but Anfield officials are also exploring other wide options.

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The situation has become particularly interesting because Tottenham are discussing a possible move for Gakpo, which would leave Andoni Iraola needing even greater depth on the flanks.

Liverpool have already lost Mohamed Salah this summer, so another major attacking departure would almost certainly force them back into the market.

Romano reveals Liverpool could sign two wingers

According to Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool could bring in two wingers, particularly if Gakpo completes a move to Tottenham.

🚨 Liverpool could add TWO wingers to the squad, especially if Cody Gakpo end up joining Tottenham. Barcola deal remain on as talks are ongoing with PSG, #LFC open to adding one more winger. Ibrahima Mbaye on list but currently too expensive. 🎥➕ https://t.co/yrdY32RpP9 pic.twitter.com/sQaPfMet8l — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 13, 2026

Romano reports that negotiations with PSG for Barcola remain active, while Liverpool are prepared to consider another winger separately. PSG teenager Ibrahim Mbaye is on their shortlist, although his current valuation is viewed as too expensive.

The latest reporting from The Standard adds that Liverpool remain confident of eventually securing Barcola despite the clubs having been some distance apart over his price.

Mbaye is also being pursued as an independent deal rather than merely an alternative to his PSG teammate.

Liverpool have previously been linked with signing both PSG wingers, with Barcola viewed as a potential first-choice option on the left and Mbaye capable of strengthening the right side.

Two new wingers would make sense for Iraola

Liverpool’s willingness to double up on wide signings is understandable.

Salah’s departure has already removed an enormous source of goals, creativity and reliability.

Losing Gakpo in the same window would leave Iraola needing more than one replacement rather than simply another attacking body.

Barcola would be the statement signing. At 23, he offers elite pace, one-on-one quality and enough versatility to operate across the frontline.

The problem remains PSG’s valuation, which has made negotiations difficult despite Liverpool’s continuing confidence.

Mbaye would represent a different type of investment. He is only 18 and would arrive with significant potential rather than the expectation of immediately replacing Salah.

Liverpool therefore should not allow Gakpo to leave until replacements are genuinely within reach.

If Tottenham produce an acceptable offer and deals for Barcola plus another winger become realistic, selling could help accelerate the next phase of Iraola’s rebuild.

Fabrizio Romano exclusive: Liverpool holding daily contacts to get €120m-plus transfer done