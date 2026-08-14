Dominik Szoboszlai of Liverpool is challenged by Matheus Cunha of Manchester United -during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford on May 03, 2026 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Lamine Camara has been linked with a move away from AS Monaco this summer.

According to reports from France via SportWitness, Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea are interested in signing the 22-year-old midfielder, but Monaco are unwilling to sanction his departure.

They have already turned down a €35 million offer from Crystal Palace, and any club hoping to sign Kamara will have to pay a substantial amount of money. The report further confirms that even an offer of €60 million would be insufficient to sign the player.

Camara is highly rated across Europe, and he has a bright future. He could prove to be an excellent acquisition for Liverpool or Manchester United. Both clubs need more physicality and defensive cover in the middle of the park, and the 22-year-old Senegal International could be the ideal fit.

The opportunity to move to England could be exciting for the young midfielder as well. However, he is a key player at Monaco, and it is understandable that they do not want to lose him. He is also young and has a lot of potential, and he will only improve with coaching and experience. Monaco will be able to sell him for much more money in the future.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool, Manchester United or Chelsea come forward with an attractive offer for the player in the remaining days of the window.

Manchester United need to replace Casemiro, and Liverpool need someone who can anchor the midfield. At Chelsea, Enzo Fernandez has been linked with a move away from the club as well. There is no doubt that all three clubs could use the Senegal midfielder.