Bradley Barcola in action for PSG (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Liverpool could reportedly get a major boost in talks over Bradley Barcola in the coming 24 to 48 hours, according to Ben Jacobs.

It seems the Reds are aiming for a breakthrough in negotiations with Paris Saint-Germain, and it seems there are indications that they’ve lowered their asking price.

It’s not yet clear how much Liverpool might have to pay PSG for Barcola, but Jacobs says some sources are floating around figures like £120m.

See below as Jacobs discusses the latest on Barcola to Liverpool as he confirms reports from elsewhere about the Merseyside giants seeking clarity from PSG on this deal…

This has dragged on for much of the summer now, but Liverpool fans can perhaps take some encouragement from Jacobs’ update.

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Bradley Barcola to Liverpool transfer may be moving in a more positive direction

“[There was a] key meeting yesterday as Liverpool try to get a bit more clarity now. If they don’t have an agreement in principle for Barcola this week, it’s not necessarily ideal to be leaving that until the final minutes of the window, especially when you still may need to resolve Gakpo and they want another attacker in,” Jacobs said.

“Liverpool are pushing now to see whether they can make a breakthrough, and that could potentially come as early as the next 24 to 48 hours.

“The price has definitely dropped from €170m [£145.7m], but how low is a point of debate among sources. Some say £120m; others still say a little bit higher than that.”

The original £145m asking price for Barcola certainly seemed far too high, considering that the France international has never been a regular starter at the Parc des Princes.

However, this is clearly a young player with immense potential, and £120m might not end up looking too bad in this current market, which has seen a large number of inflated fees this summer.

Liverpool’s struggle to sign wingers

LFC really need to get a winger signing done fast after struggles to make progress on Barcola, and with other targets also failing to go anywhere.

See below as Fabrizio Romano has reported on Liverpool having a £50m bid rejected for Ismaila Sarr, which also follows them failing to convince Brighton to sell Yankuba Minteh…

??? Crystal Palace reject £50m bid from Liverpool for Ismaila Sarr.#CPFC insist on plan to keep the winger after two bids rejected from Galatasaray and now one from Liverpool too. pic.twitter.com/IaI2YTwdOf — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 26, 2026

?? EXCLUSIVE: Liverpool open talks to sign Ismaila Sarr as new winger! ??? Move follows Minteh deal called off due to Brighton requests.#LFC sent a proposal worth around £50m for Senegal winger who’s keen on move. Crystal Palace already rejected two bids from Galatasaray. pic.twitter.com/zQm40sXo8n — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 26, 2026

Liverpool could do with signing Barcola and probably one more, especially if Cody Gakpo leaves.

The Netherlands international hasn’t been entirely convincing during his time at Anfield, and has been linked with Tottenham.