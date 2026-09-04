Palace star wants out after latest Sage decision

Jefferson Lerma with his Crystal Palace teammates (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace could reportedly let Jefferson Lerma go as he attracts transfer interest from Turkish giants Besiktas.

The Colombia international has done well during his time at Selhurst Park, but it seems there are some doubts about his role under new manager Pierre Sage.

According to Colombia.com, Lerma is someone who could be leaving Palace even after the transfer window for Premier League clubs and most European leagues closed.

Clubs in Turkey can still make signings, and it seems Besiktas are one of the suitors emerging for Lerma.

The 31-year-old previously also impressed at Bournemouth before his move to Palace in 2023, but it now seems increasingly like this time with the Eagles is coming to an end.

Crystal Palace’s squad for 2026/27 – do they have enough?

Palace have had a difficult few months, with previous manager Oliver Glasner leaving the club at the end of last season, while a number of players have left.

In the end, it was a relief for Palace that Ismaila Sarr and Adam Wharton didn’t move this summer, but Lerma could now follow Daniel Munoz in leaving the south London outfit.

Maxence Lacroix was also snapped up by Chelsea, leaving a major hole in their defence just a few months after Marc Guehi was poached by Manchester City.

Overall, Palace probably still have a strong squad, but it’s considerably weaker than what they’ve had in recent years, and it might mean they’re going to become relegation strugglers in the Premier League this season.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

It will be interesting to see if Lerma does indeed end up leaving or if Palace favour keeping him around for the extra squad depth.