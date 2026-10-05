Arsenal players with the Premier League trophy (Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly preparing an official bid for Corinthians midfielder Breno Bidon as they look to beat their rivals to the highly-rated Brazilian prospect.

The 21-year-old has established himself as one of Brazil’s most exciting young midfielders, making more than 100 appearances for Corinthians despite his age.

Breno Bidon attracts Arsenal interest

Arsenal have been monitoring his progress for some time and are now seemingly ready to step up their pursuit. According to reports from Bolavip, the Gunners are preparing an official proposal after tracking the midfielder’s development for almost a year.

Bidon was previously thought to command a fee of around £40 million, but Corinthians are now reportedly willing to listen to offers in the region of €25m (£21m). That figure could make the youngster an appealing opportunity for Arsenal, particularly given his growing reputation.

The midfielder has also recently taken another important step in his career after making his senior Brazil debut under Carlo Ancelotti. His emergence at international level is likely to increase interest from clubs across Europe, but Arsenal may now look to act before his valuation rises further.

Bidon could be an exciting Arsenal addition

Bidon has already made it clear that he dreams of moving to Europe and competing in the Champions League, meaning a transfer to north London could be an attractive opportunity for the youngster.

The midfielder has also spoken highly of Arsenal star Bruno Guimaraes, whom he recently joined in the Brazil squad. That existing connection could potentially work in the Gunners’ favour if they decide to push ahead with negotiations.

For Arsenal, signing Bidon would represent another investment in young South American talent. With the player already possessing significant first-team experience, he could offer both immediate competition and considerable long-term potential.

Corinthians are reportedly unlikely to reject an offer above £21m, leaving Arsenal with a potentially affordable route to securing one of Brazil’s most promising midfielders.