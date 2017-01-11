Man United in transfer fight to sign £6.95m CB, politics & Barca against them

Manchester United are reportedly in a tough transfer battle as they compete for the signature of Red Bull Salzburg teenager Dayot Upamecano.

According to The Sun, 18-year-old centre-back Upamecano is rated at £6.95m and on the wanted list of many teams across Europe.

One of those teams is United, but Germany’s RB Leipzig are also keen and will likely have first refusal, The Sun claim.

Leipzig have the same ownership as Salzburg, meaning politics could intervene and see the two clubs attempt to strike a deal together.

However, The Sun say that neither Leipzig nor United are Upamecano’s first choice.

Upamecano is said to prefer a move to FC Barcelona.

SEE ALSO:

Spanish club want Alexis Sanchez despite massive issue with signings

Liverpool linked with unlikely deal involving versatile German midfielder

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain & new girlfriend Perrie Edwards go Insta official

Upamecano has yet to make his senior debut for France, but the former Valenciennes FC star has represented his country at four different youth levels, earning 28 caps, including three for the U19 side.

United have yet to sign anyone this year, with much of the Red Devils transfer talk relating to players possibly leaving Old Trafford.

READ MORE: Deal agreed as Man United cut losses on £24m Morgan Schneiderlin, quick Everton medical could benefit Red Devils