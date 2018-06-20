Manchester United CLOSING IN on €68million transfer as club prepare to bring in replacement

Manchester United are edging closer to sealing the €68million transfer of Chelsea winger Willian after the Blues identified his replacement.

A report from today’s Telegraph claims the Blues are preparing to bring in Borussia Dortmund winger Christian Pulisic, while the likes of Dries Mertens and United ace Anthony Martial have also been considered.

MORE: Jose Mourinho’s role in preventing David de Gea transfer from Manchester United to Real Madrid

This suggests things are moving in the right direction for Jose Mourinho in terms of landing one of his favourite players after reports earlier this week.

The Mail have claimed United are set to launch a £60million bid for Willian after months of trying for the Brazil international, and it looks increasingly like Chelsea are resigned to losing him.

Willian transfer just what Manchester United need?

While some will have doubts over Mourinho simply choosing the short-term option and bringing in one of his trusted players at the age of 29, there’s certainly some sense in this deal.

One of the most natural and direct wide-players in the Premier League right now, Willian should make a great fit in this system deployed by Mourinho at United.

The Brazilian should find it much easier to live up to the manager’s demands than the likes of Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford, and will provide the kind of delivery Romelu Lukaku needs to thrive.