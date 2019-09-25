Liverpool ace Harvey Elliott is at the centre of all the action in tonight’s cup clash against MK Dons, check out the youngster’s superb run below.

Liverpool starlet Harvey Elliott amazed fans with his superb dribbling and eye for a pass during the Reds’ Carabao Cup clash with MK Dons this evening.

The teenager picked up the ball on the right-wing and used an expert touch to get past one defender before effortlessly skinning another.

The England youth international then looked up and picked out James Milner with a pinpoint pass, the work horse’s header went just wide of the post.

Elliott had a glorious chance to score just moments earlier, the ace missed an open goal when his effort hit the bar, check it out here.

Take a look at the England youth international’s lovely run below:

Jurgen Klopp has a real talent on his hands, it’s easy to see why Fulham put faith into the youngster on several occassions last season.

The ace is giving the Reds something that the likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane don’t show too often. The 16-year-old is the type of player that loves to take a player on.

He’s certainly got some magic feet on him.