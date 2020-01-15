Chelsea have reportedly been one of the clubs to make contact with the agent of Inter Milan star Lautaro Martinez over a potential transfer.

The young Argentine forward has shone for Inter this season, looking an outstanding talent who could no doubt make a great fit at most of Europe’s top clubs.

According to Don Balon, Chelsea are joined by the likes of Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich as having approached Martinez’s agent about a potential deal.

The Blues could do with strengthening up front at the moment, with youngster Tammy Abraham under a lot of pressure after being promoted to first choice at Stamford Bridge this season.

With most of Abraham’s prior experience coming in the Championship with loan spells at Bristol City and Aston Villa, it’s a big ask for him to now be first choice for a club of Chelsea’s size.

And while the England international has performed well, it makes sense that CFC might be keen on alternatives, especially with Michy Batshuayi and Olivier Giroud not looking like having the trust of manager Frank Lampard after limited playing time.

Martinez, meanwhile, has 15 goals in all competitions this season and it’s easy to imagine the 22-year-old will only continue to get better.

With Chelsea’s transfer ban now over, it makes sense that they could now have money saved up and ready to spend, and Don Balon suggest Martinez’s £94million release clause would be no issue for the west London giants.