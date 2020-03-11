Manchester United are reportedly leaning heavily towards loaning out goalkeeper Dean Henderson again next season amid transfer rumours linking him with Chelsea.

The 22-year-old has shone on loan at Bramall Lane this season and last, and his fine form has supposedly attracted the attention of United’s rivals Chelsea, according to a recent report from the Daily Star.

The Blues could do with Henderson as an upgrade on the struggling Kepa Arrizabalaga, who recently lost his place in Frank Lampard’s side, though he now seems to have worked his way back in to the team again.

It now looks like Chelsea will have to look at alternatives to Henderson as ESPN claim Man Utd view it as the best option to loan the young ‘keeper out again next year.

The Red Devils won’t want to sell such a promising young talent, but Henderson himself also won’t want to be sitting on the bench behind David de Gea for a whole campaign.

Despite the Spain international not quite looking as good as he once did, it perhaps seems a bit soon to give up on him and promote Henderson.

The England Under-21 international could do well to get another year of experience elsewhere in the Premier League. We imagine, however, that MUFC would not be likely to sanction a loan to a direct top four rival like Chelsea.