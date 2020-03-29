Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has said that the club won’t sell Jadon Sancho for anything less than what he’s worth.

The England international has been in terrific form for the Bundesliga giants this season, amassing 17 goals and 19 assists in 35 appearances across all competitions so far.

Sancho has been linked to an exit from the club with Manchester United and Chelsea interested in signing him, according to a number of sources including the Daily Mail.

Still, despite the current coronavirus crisis threatening the finances of several clubs, Watzke said that Dortmund have no intention of letting go of the 20-year-old for anything lesser than his value.

Speaking to German magazine Bild, the Bundesliga side’s CEO said: “You always have to respect what the player wants- I can say that even the very rich clubs, despite the existing crisis, don’t believe they can go on a bargain tour with us. We don’t have to sell anyone below value.”

These comments from Watzke do give the hint that Sancho could leave Dortmund in the summer and at the same time, a warning for Man United and Chelsea that the club won’t sell him for anything less than his valuation.

A recent tweet from Jan Aage Fjortoft said that the England international was valued at €130million – a fee both clubs would surely be willing to pay for a player who’d do huge amounts to improve their attacking options.

Re: Sancho Price: 130 million euro Man UTD working very hard to get him. Liverpool still most likely destination. But have to sell either Mane or Salah. New is that Dortmund see this stop of the season as a chance to keep him another season. — Jan Aage Fjortoft ???? ?? (@JanAageFjortoft) March 26, 2020

Sancho could be an ideal long-term replacement for Eden Hazard at Chelsea, who were unable to make signings due to being under a transfer ban when they sold the Belgian to Real Madrid last summer.

United, meanwhile, have seen big names like Alexis Sanchez flop in recent times, while Jesse Lingard continues to struggle, with Sancho clearly a major upgrade on both.