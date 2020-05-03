Chelsea winger Willian has responded to the claim that he tried to hint at a possible transfer to Arsenal after him and his family appeared dressed in red in a social media post.

The Brazil international is nearing the end of his contract at Stamford Bridge, and it’s easy to imagine plenty of top clubs will be queuing up for his signature this summer.

Willian has been linked with Arsenal and other clubs by the Sun and he could be a useful addition to Mikel Arteta’s squad, particularly following Nicolas Pepe’s struggles in his first season at the Emirates Stadium.

It remains to be seen where Willian will end up next, but he spoke out against talk that he’s been hinting at a move to Arsenal with his clothing choices.

Still, in the same quotes in the Metro, the 31-year-old seemed to open the door to joining one of Chelsea’s rivals as he wouldn’t rule out a controversial move to stay in the Premier League, or even in London.

“About that… there was no intention in creating rumours,” he said.

“In England, we do not have this situation [like in Brazil] where a player from Corinthians can’t wear green or a player from Palmeiras can’t wear black and white, this kind of stuff.

“So there was one day when my wife and kids dressed in red and she did not think it would create any rumours, there was nothing in it.”

On his next move, he said: “However, it is like I said before, if I leave Chelsea with no trouble and leaving the doors open, it would be fine to move to a rival club.

“I don’t know (if I will stay in London). I like London and so does my family.

“However, this is a question that I still don’t know the answer, if I will stay at Chelsea, move to another team from London, or leave England.”