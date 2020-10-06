Chelsea legend fires warning to Frank Lampard despite 4-0 win over Crystal Palace

A 4-0 win over Crystal Palace this past weekend should’ve satisfied the most die-hard of Chelsea supporters.

Frank Lampard’s outfit were good value for the win with Ben Chilwell a particular stand-out on the day.

However, former player, Alan Hudson wasn’t at all impressed, suggesting his former club were lucky and still have weaknesses in their squad that need addressing.

“I wouldn’t get too excited about a clean sheet against Palace as they, Palace, were absolutely shocking in all parts of the field,” he told CaughtOffside exclusively.

“They need a top class Number 5, a player like (Virgil) van Dijk who can organise things, as they haven’t any kind of leader although Silva was brought in to do that but had a nightmare at WBA.

“Palace are a Jekyll and Hyde team of late I would not take any notice of this performance from Chelsea.

“Until the first goal Chelsea looked really short of ideas until a tremendous blunder gave them the first goal.

“Chelsea were very lucky to come up against such poor opposition after such a poor start, rather lucky at Brighton, poor against Liverpool and average against Spurs..

“Frank will be delighted but it was a case of papering over the cracks in my eyes.”

Though Hudson’s strong opinions often rub Blues fans up the wrong way, he never looks to sugar coat them and says things as he sees them.

For all of the money that Chelsea have spent over the summer, there are much bigger tests ahead.

There are still big question marks over the Blues’ defence and how they’d fare against the bigger sides later on in the campaign.

The pressure on Lampard to hit the ground running with all of the new signings will be immense.

The former Blues midfielder has to make this work, and Hudson is just one who will be watching on with interest.