Ashley Cole names Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold’s best position

Ashley Cole has analysed the performance of Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold for England against Belgium last night in the Nations League.

The 22-year-old has enjoyed a superb start to his career, becoming an important player for club and country, with his performances for Liverpool particularly exciting.

Having come up through the Reds’ academy, Alexander-Arnold is now a key part of making Jurgen Klopp’s side tick with his attack-minded performances from full-back.

Alexander-Arnold looks a player who could make the switch to midfield or some kind of more advanced wide role in the future, but for now Cole believes he’s actually best suited to playing the right-back role as he normally does for Liverpool.

The former Arsenal and Chelsea defender, speaking on Sky Sports’ coverage of the game, as quoted by the Metro, said the youngster is better off arriving from deeper to join the attack, rather than being used further forward to begin with.

“I don’t like to see him playing as a wing-back,” Cole said.

“He’s better suited playing from deeper and arriving into areas.

“With Alexander-Arnold coming into that space, you start to see his range of crosses and passing.

“He did most of his work chasing the left wing-back, trying to get in behind him, which I don’t think suits him.”