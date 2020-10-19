Remember former Manchester United wonderkid Adan Januzaj? The Belgian came up with a superb finish as Real Sociedad went top of La Liga on Sunday evening.

Januzaj burst onto the scene at Old Trafford as a teenager, netting a sublime brace against Sunderland to score his first and second United goals.

At times he looked as though he could be Man United’s next great hope, but his development stunted and performances faltered, before he left the club for Real Sociedad in 2017.

Januzaj, now 25-years-old, is hitting his stride in La Liga. He scored a brilliant goal during a 3-0 win over Real Betis on Sunday to send Sociedad to the top of the league.

What a finish that is from Adnan Januzaj! A perfect night for Real Sociedad

It’s hard to imagine La Real staying at the top of the pile, but this is one truly bizarre season, so honestly, who would be surprised if they pipped Barcelona and Real Madrid to the post this time around?

Everton are top of the Premier League, with four-wins-in-four Aston Villa breathing down their necks. Lille are top in France, AC Milan lead the charge in Italy, while RB Leipzig are on top in Germany.

This season doesn’t make any sense. It’s Real Sociedad and Januzaj’s title to lose.