Adnan Januzaj set for shock Premier League return after falling out-of-favour at Real Sociedad

Former Manchester United winger Adnan Januzaj could be set for a shock return to England’s top-flight as Brighton and Hove Albion and Southampton reportedly ignite their interest in the Belgian attacker.

Januzaj, 25, burst onto the scene in 2013 after making his first competitive start for former club United and scoring two goals to complete a 2-1 comeback against Sunderland.

However, the attacker failed to recapture his debuting form and eventually ended up leaving United two-years later to join Borussia Dortmund and later Sunderland on loan.

From the North East, Januzaj went to ply his trade in La Liga after he joined Real Sociedad for £7.65m in 2017, as per Transfermarkt.

However, after falling out-of-favour with manager Imanol Alguacil, the 25-year-old could be set for a shock return back to his old stomping ground.

According to a recent report from Belgian publication HLN (via Metro), Januzaj has emerged as a target for South Coast duo Brighton and Hove Albion and Southampton.

The report claims that despite Januzaj having a whopping £54m minimum release clause in his current contract a deal for around £25m could potentially be reached.

However, the report also acknowledges that Real Sociedad may still wish to keep their 25-year-old winger as a squad option after recently turning down loan offers from Serie A giants AS Roma and AC Milan.