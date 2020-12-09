‘Anyone who knows me knows that I’m not racist!’ – Sebastien Coltescu reacts after racism incident during PSG vs Istanbul involving coach Pierre Webo

According to Marca via Romanian publication ProSport, Sebastian Coltescu – the fourth official that is at the centre of a racism storm after an incident during PSG vs Istanbul Basaksehir – has defended himself.

A frenzy ensued when it became apparent that Coltescu used the term ‘negru’ to refer to Istanbul coach and former Cameroon star Pierre Webo, with that Romanian word translating to ‘black’.

This sparked uproar, with former Newcastle and Chelsea star Demba Ba standing up for Webo by confronting Coltescu for his use of the term.

Marca cite findings by ProSport, which are based on Coltescu’s comments to his family after the controversial incident.

Attempts were made to resume the match after it was halted, but both sets of players ultimately and rightfully refused to as Coltescu would still have to be involved – but as a VAR official instead.

It was wonderful to see Demba Ba’s outspoken stance echoed by 21-year-old Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe, who insisted ‘we can’t play’ if Coltescu had to remain involved in any capacity.

Here’s what Coltescu has reportedly had to say on the matter:

“I just try to be good, I’m not going to read any news sites these next few days. Anyone who knows me knows that I’m not racist! At least that’s what I hope.”

Hackers have already tinkered with Coltescu’s Instagram account, all eyes are on UEFA to make the right decision after their investigation of the incident.

It’s heartbreaking to see that a matter involving racism led to a Champions League match having to be abandoned in 2020, but it was beautiful to see both sets of players standing up for what’s right.