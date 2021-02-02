Video: Joao Moutinho celebrates stunner to defeat Arsenal with referee at full-time in lovely fist bump with Craig Pawson

Wolves star Joao Moutinho extended his joy to referee Craig Pawson after the midfielder’s stunning strike against Arsenal proved to be decisive to victory against a Gunners side that ended with nine men.
Moutinho burst the net with a wonderful long-range strike in the 49th minute, quickly capitalising on the one-man advantage the Wanderers were handed by David Luiz’s sending off right before halftime.
When a 2-1 win was confirmed for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side at full-time, Moutinho headed towards Pawson and shared an enthusiastic fist bump with the lead referee on the night.
Moutinho could be seen saying something to Pawson as he was full of happiness and beaming with a smile after stunning Arsenal.
João Moutinho and referee Craig Pawson after the full-time whistle ? pic.twitter.com/y0EPM9mNsw
— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 2, 2021
Pictures from ESPN FC and DAZN.
It’s certainly a change to the usual proceedings with a Premier League star actually happy with a match official after the game instead of the furious opposite.
This was day light robbery.. David Louis did not deserve the red.. Why is the referee celebrating with Joa Moutinho, it look like a set up to me