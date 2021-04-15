Everton handed boost following interest in £30m rated full-back

According to recent reports, Norwich City are prepared to let young defender Max Aarons depart the club, regardless of whether or not they win promotion back to the Premier League.

Aarons, 21, has continued to be one of the Canaries standout performers.

Easily one of the Championship’s most consistent defenders, Aarons, once again, continues to see his name linked with a big move.

Despite snubbing the interest of Everton last summer, according to Football Insider, the East Anglian side are now preparing for the Englishman to depart – so long as a bid of at least £30m is made.

It has been claimed that among one of the more interested clubs to sign Aarons is Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton.

Despite having a wealth of talent among their ranks, one position the Toffees lack real quality in depth in is the right-back role.

With club captain Seamus Coleman approaching 33-years-old, this summer could be the ideal time for the blue half of Merseyside to look to the future.

With just five games to go, Norwich City are well on course to win automatic promotion as they sit pretty at the top of the Championship table – eight points clear of Watford in second spot.